National Fuel cautions about gas use during flooding

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel has issued a list of flooding precautions amid the Thursday weather in western New York.
Here is the information they provided:
- If flooding has affected customers’ natural gas appliances (furnaces, hot water tanks, etc.), they should not attempt to re-light the pilot lights on that equipment. If the furnace or hot water tank controls were submerged, the floodwater may have caused damage that could affect the safe operation of the equipment. A qualified contractor should be called to inspect the appliances.
- While the basement is flooded, customers should NOT attempt to adjust any gas equipment or their gas meters.
- Customers should not turn on any gas valve that has been turned off by National Fuel or emergency personnel when flooding has occurred. Once the water has subsided, contact National Fuel at 1-800-365-3234, and the company will test and restore the service at no charge to its customers. Appliances affected by floodwater will remain turned off and the customer will be required to contact a heating contractor or plumber to verify that the equipment will operate safely.
- As always, if you smell gas, leave fast! If a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately without turning on or off any electrical appliances and call National Fuel’s emergency line at 1-800-444-3130 from a different location. If you smell an odor of gas outdoors, please call this number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive emergency calls.