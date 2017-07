BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here are the roads currently closed due to the flooding in western New York:

Route 240 from Slade Ave. to Ridge Rd.

Walden Ave. from Transit Rd. to Dick Rd.

Transit Rd. from Route 20 to Walden Ave.

Union Rd. from Como Park Blvd. to Walden Ave.

Genesee St. at Dick Rd.

William St. at I-90

Broadway access to Harlem Rd.

MORE | See photos of the flooding here.

Smartphone users | Tap here to access the interactive traffic map