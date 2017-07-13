U.S. Postal service looking to hire tractor-trailer drivers in Buffalo, Rochester

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire tractor trailer operators for the Buffalo and Rochester Post Offices- for career positions.

Salary is between  $20.91 and $28.69 per hour, and includes health and life insurance, retirement plan, savings/investment plan with employer contribution, annual and sick leave as well as ten paid federal holidays.

A CDL license is required to apply.

The deadline to apply is July 19 for Rochester and July 21 for Buffalo.

Details for the job posting and online application are available at www.usps.com/careers.

 

 

To apply a candidate profile and application must be completed online using eCareer at www.usps.com/careers. Click the “search jobs online” link, click “search criteria for employment opportunities”, choose “New York” and then click “start”. Click on the opening you are interested in and “apply.”

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s