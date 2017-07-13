U.S. Postal service looking to hire tractor-trailer drivers in Buffalo, Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire tractor trailer operators for the Buffalo and Rochester Post Offices- for career positions.

Salary is between $20.91 and $28.69 per hour, and includes health and life insurance, retirement plan, savings/investment plan with employer contribution, annual and sick leave as well as ten paid federal holidays.

A CDL license is required to apply.

The deadline to apply is July 19 for Rochester and July 21 for Buffalo.

Details for the job posting and online application are available at www.usps.com/careers.

To apply a candidate profile and application must be completed online using eCareer at www.usps.com/careers. Click the “search jobs online” link, click “search criteria for employment opportunities”, choose “New York” and then click “start”. Click on the opening you are interested in and “apply.”