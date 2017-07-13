Willam Fichtner movie moves to East Aurora, Actor has a message for Bills fans

By Published:
(Photo of Bill Fichtner by John Russo, courtesy of IMDb.com)

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was lights, camera, action in East Aurora Thursday despite the rain.

A Hollywood film crew is shooting scenes in the village as part of an ongoing movie shoot.

The feature film Cold Brook is no laughing matter for Cheektowaga native, William Fichtner.

He started writing this independent film about 10 years ago, always with plans to bring it here. He said, “But here we are! I’ve always had a commitment to shooting here in Western New York, and we’re halfway through filming right now, and I couldn’t be happier.”

It’s fitting Fichtner is happy here, as Cold Brook is the story of “coming home.” It’s about two small-town men who embark on a big-time adventure. It’s a story he knows well.

Fichtner said, “I live in LA, but this is home.”

This movie will be Fichtner’s directorial debut. He co-wrote it along with Actor, Kim Coates. Coates said, “We did a scene last night, Marissa, where we were in this beautiful hall with 125 extras, tuxedos, gals looking fantastic, and they all know Bill personally.”

Fichtner said, “I wanted to tell the story about doing the right thing. They are the hardest kind of movies to make because as my manager said, the first time, nothing blows up, there’s no car sequences, there are no cops, hardly any swearing. This is a beautiful movie, I just don’t know who is going to make it!”

But after 11 days of filming, Fichtner had this to say about his city: “The Sabres are going to  make the playoffs, the Bills will make the playoffs behind Tyrod Taylor, that’s all I gotta say.”

