6 puppies found in garbage can

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six puppies were found in a garbage can, and are now in the care of the SPCA Serving Erie County.

A mother dog was taken in by the SPCA this week, and she gave birth to two puppies. The others were found after this.

Due to what the SPCA calls a “good, strong maternal instinct,” the mother dog has been taking care of the other puppies.

“They all seem pretty healthy,” the SPCA says.

Once they are old enough, and healthy enough, the SPCA says the dogs will be up for adoption.

Donations to support the SPCA’s efforts can be made here.

