7,500 pounds of live eels spill onto Oregon highway, coat cars in slime

CBS NEWS Published:
A truck overturned on Hwy 101 in Portland, Oregon, spilling a truckload of eels onto the road Thursday. TWITTER/@ORSTATEPOLICE

PORTLAND, OREGON (WIVB) – Drivers on a Portland highway were caught in a sticky situation on Thursday after a truck filled with live eels overturned and covered passing cars in slime.

The 59-year-old driver, Salvatore Tragale, was headed toward a construction zone when he was flagged to stop. As he hit the brakes, the weight of the 7,500 pounds of slime eels inside caused the truck to tip, Oregon State Police said.

Thirteen shipping containers full of the sea creatures spilled onto the highway, causing a 4-car pileup. Minor injuries were reported.

“It was liquid eel,” Erin Butler, a witness to the accident, told CBS affiliate KOIN 6. “Our brains couldn’t process what was happening.”

The truck itself didn’t hit any other vehicle; it just “dumped live eels all over the cars, all over the road,” Butler said.

Kevin White, whose car was among those damaged in the wreck, said he had to walk through the thick white goo to assess the situation.

“It was ugly,” he told KOIN 6.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said slime eels, formally known as hagfish, produce mucous from glands along each side of their body when they feel threatened.

“[They] are a primitive jawless fish similar to lamprey that are plentiful off the Oregon coast and considered a delicacy in Korea and China — though we guess these might not taste too good anymore,” the ODFW said in a statement online.

Police confirm the eels were being shipped to Korea for consumption and said charges are pending for Tragale.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the road for several hours as the Depoe Bay Fire Department used a bulldozer to clear the eels from Highway 101 and removed slime from the roadway with fire hoses.

“Never a dull day for Oregon’s traffic/incident responders,” the Oregon Department of Transportation posted on Facebook after the cleanup.

Butler described the entire experience as “hilarious” and “absurd.”

“[I’ll remember] the sliminess of it all,” she said, adding, “I will never eat eel.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s