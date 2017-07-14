93-year-old mail carrier still on the job after 60 years

News 4 Staff Published:

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (WIVB) — A tiny town located high in the Colorado Rocky Mountains has been receiving its mail the same way, and from the same man for well over half a century.

93-year-old Emery Townsend has delivered mail to the people of Gunnison County twice a week for the last 60 years. That’s roughly 22,000 days on the job.

He covers 100 miles, serving about 30 customers on large ranches in western Colorado.

Townsend has seen everything from a mountain lion, to a bald eagle on his lunch break.

Townsend said the best and most beautiful thing he’s come across in his life was his wife.

Just like her husband, Townsend’s wife delivered mail until she passed away two years ago at 84.

Townsend says like him, she loved the responsibility and the light mail carriers bring to others.

He says his philosophy is “living and enjoying my creator and his creations.”

