Bishop Timon-St. Jude H.S. announces Interim Principal

(Linda Cimusz, courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School has announced Linda Cimusz as the Interim Principal for the next school year.

Cimusz has held a number of management positions at various schools, including her times serving as Interim Superintendent at the Rochester City School District and Chief Academic Officer of Buffalo Public Schools.

Along with that, she has also worked as a teacher.

“Among many significant accomplishments, she has designed and implemented numerous educational programs that have resulted in significant increases in students entering post-secondary education, reductions in drop out rates, and steady incremental increases in student achievement across content areas,” the school said.

Cimusz is a graduate of both SUNY Cortland and Syracuse University.

“I am honored to join the strong Timon family and tradition,” Cimusz said. “I look forward to working with a school and community that so highly values and appreciates educational excellence and the Franciscan values of inclusiveness and respect for all.”

