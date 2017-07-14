Boating Advisory issued for Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office issued a Boating Advisory and a No Wake Zone for Silver Lake Friday morning.

They advise no unnecessary boating on the lake due to Thursday’s rains and flooding, which caused the lake to get several inches higher.

The water has dangerously covered docks, placed big pieces of debris on the lake and damaged moored boats.

The Sheriff’s office thinks the advisory will be in effect for about three days. They, and the New York State Police, will have more patrols monitoring the lake during this time.