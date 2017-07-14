Cayuga Creek in Lancaster clocks record high water levels

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning rain showers caused high water levels at Cayuga Creek in Lancaster.

The National Weather Service reported the levels were above flood stage at about 11 feet.

Dozens of people gathered around the creek to get a glimpse of the rare sight.

Experts say the last time the water levels were higher was in 1978.

Some residents living at the Bell Tower Village Condominiums were evacuated by boat in the morning. Residents told News 4 the water was flooding one of the buildings and trapped some people inside.

Village officials had extra staff on duty to respond to any possible flooding. Crews were on standby with water rescue and swift water equipment.

“We’ve been responding to basement floods and what not throughout the village throughout the day. There are some houses along Cayuga Creek where they’re practically in their backyard so we’ll be monitoring the situation,” said Lynne Ruda, Village of Lancaster Trustee.

Officials are asking people to stay out of the water.

If you do have a flooded basement you’re asked to contact 911 and your local fire department.