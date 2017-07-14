Customers affected by sudden closure of Alfred Angelo are asked to contact AG’s office

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The sudden closing of a bridal store on Thursday is leaving many brides and bridesmaids without dresses.

Alfred Angelo stores in Buffalo, Syracuse, and Rochester closed abruptly Thursday.

Customers affected by the sudden closing can file their complaints with the New York Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office is in touch with Alfred Angelo, a statement from the office said Friday.

Affected customers can file a complaint through this link.

Consumers can also reach out to Alfred Angelo’s lawyers directly.

Her contact information is here.

Patricia A. Redmond, Esquire

Stearns Weaver Miller

150 West Flagler Street

Miami, Florida 33130

Phone: (305) 789-3553

Fax: (305) 789-3395

predmond@stearnsweaver.com

www.stearnsweaver.com

 

Make sure to provide:

– Your name

– Contact information

– Where/when the dress was purchased

– Method of payment used

– When you were expecting the dress to arrive

– Amount already paid

– Detail what was ordered and send a copy of your receipt(s)

 

