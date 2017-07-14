Daycare opens on East Side offering services to underserved population

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The doors at Mary’s Little Lambs are open now. The center’s new location is on the city’s East Side, a section of the city many say is in need of more quality child care centers.

“A lot of people just think that these children are not worth them coming over here,” said Mary Goodwill, the director for Mary’s Little Lambs.

She has been passionate about teaching and working with young children since she was in her teens. Now, decades later, when looking for a permanent location for her child care center she started focusing on areas where her services were needed most.

“We really felt that the children would need our services and that they would benefit from giving them quality childcare,” said Goodwill.

Her Little Lambs location at 377 Kensington Avenue is the only child care center around for a one mile radius.

“I find it disappointing that people haven’t dug in just for whatever stereotypes or reasoning or labeling,” said Goodwill.

Feeling like she found the perfect spot to set up the preschool, the small business owner started applying for funding, receiving a grant from Excelsior Growth Fund allowing her to not only open the center but also to offer affordable rates for services. That’s something she finds especially important as statistics show quality childcare has lifelong benefits such as higher continued education rates and lower incarceration rates as well as a higher earning potential — all of which can boost local economies.

“We want to look at all of their milestones and we want to make sure they receive any extra services they need.”

The longtime childcare provider says she sees a need for those things on the East Side and she’s looking forward to filling these classrooms with inquiring minds.

“I believe that every child is worth it and we just need to find the keys to help them be successful.”