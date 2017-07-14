Dog Census takers to visit Amherst homes this Summer

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dog Census takers will be collecting information on animals in Amherst this Summer.

The town employees who do this serve as crossing guards during the school year.

The neighborhoods they cover will be different than last year.

“We currently have about 9,500 dogs registered in the Town of Amherst” Town Clerk Marjory Jaeger said, “Every year the Dog Census is taken we see an uptick in licensing. Our ultimate goal is to register dogs and inform our residents.”

Unaltered dogs can be licensed for an annual fee of $13. If the dog has been neutered or spayed, the cost is only five dollars.

Proof that the dog has been vaccinated for rabies is a requirement for registration, and there is also a one-time three-dollar fee for a dog license tag.

Anyone looking to register their dog can go to the Town Clerk’s office at 5583 Main St., or call (716) 631-7049 for more information.

“There is a great partnership between the clerk’s office, our police department and the crossing guards,” said Jaeger. “Dog Census takers have proper identification and if an unregistered dog is present at a home, they will leave information for that resident on how to register their dog with the Town.”