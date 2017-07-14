Downtown bars, restaurants prepare for first multiple day music festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Organizers who have been working tirelessly on Cobblestone Live are preparing for the event to kick off and bands to take the stage.

The two-day long music festival happening on Illinois Street in the Cobblestone District is poised to be the first multiple day downtown music festival in the Queen City.

“To finally see it come to life, it’s absolutely fantastic and it’s for the City of Buffalo,” said Josh Holtzman, one of the co-founders for the festival.

There will be three stages set up as more than 35 bands will be performing. The top headliners include Moon Taxi, Aqueous, Real Estate, and others. Those planning the festival have been working to keep a lot of music local.

“It was also really important for us to do roughly 70% of the festival to be local bands from Buffalo,” said Holtzman. “We wanted to get the bigger acts that would draw people in nationwide and state to state but also showcase our incredibly eclectic music scene right here in Buffalo.”

