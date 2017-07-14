Drones help firefighters in Cheektowaga make rescues during flood

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Drones can be fun to play with- but in the right hands, they can also help first responders save lives.

As the Bellevue Fire Department helped get residents safely off of their flooded Cheektowaga properties on Thursday, they utilized drone footage to determine exactly where to send in equipment and teams to rescue people and valuables.

This video footage shows an aerial view of flooded homes on Rowley Road. Water flooded two properties and seeped into homes near a raging Cayuga Creek.

Bellevue Asst. Fire Chief Gabe Carucci said that the video was streamed onto a tablet that showed crews the best way to get into the homes, to get people out.

No one was hurt.