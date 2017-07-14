Federal judge loosens Trump administration’s travel ban

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — A federal judge is loosening the Trump administration’s travel ban.

The court issued the ruling Thursday night, allowing the grandparents and other relatives of those legally in the U.S. to enter the country.

Grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins are also among those allowed in the country.

The Supreme Court said the administration could employ the travel ban against foreigners from six predominantly Muslim countries who lack any “bona fide” relationship to a person or entity in the U.S.

Hawaii accused the administration of wrongfully interpreting that to exclude close family members like grandparents.

