List of arrests at Vans Warped Tour at Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested Thursday at the Vans Warped Tour concert at Darien Lake.

They are listed here:

16-year-old Lancaster girl, charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Thomas Soares, 31, of Camillus, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Zackery Johnston, 21, of Rochester, was charged with Criminal Trespassing

Brittany Dumsar, 24, of Webster, was charged with Criminal Trespassing

Joseph McCarthy, 23, of Freedom, was charged with Trespassing

Johnston was accused of entering the fenced-in pit area without permission.

Dumsar and McCarthy were both accused of reentering the venue after being ejected. The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Dumsar spit in the face of a Live Nation employee.