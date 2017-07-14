List of arrests at Vans Warped Tour at Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested Thursday at the Vans Warped Tour concert at Darien Lake.
They are listed here:
- 16-year-old Lancaster girl, charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
- Thomas Soares, 31, of Camillus, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
- Zackery Johnston, 21, of Rochester, was charged with Criminal Trespassing
- Brittany Dumsar, 24, of Webster, was charged with Criminal Trespassing
- Joseph McCarthy, 23, of Freedom, was charged with Trespassing
Johnston was accused of entering the fenced-in pit area without permission.
Dumsar and McCarthy were both accused of reentering the venue after being ejected. The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Dumsar spit in the face of a Live Nation employee.