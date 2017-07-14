List of arrests at Vans Warped Tour at Darien Lake

By Published:
The entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested Thursday at the Vans Warped Tour concert at Darien Lake.

They are listed here:

  • 16-year-old Lancaster girl, charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
  • Thomas Soares, 31, of Camillus, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
  • Zackery Johnston, 21, of Rochester, was charged with Criminal Trespassing
  • Brittany Dumsar, 24, of Webster, was charged with Criminal Trespassing
  • Joseph McCarthy, 23, of Freedom, was charged with Trespassing

Johnston was accused of entering the fenced-in pit area without permission.

Dumsar and McCarthy were both accused of reentering the venue after being ejected. The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Dumsar spit in the face of a Live Nation employee.

