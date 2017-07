NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in Newfane.

Authorities say a car was traveling west on Ridge Rd. when it hit a 33-year-old man in the westbound lane. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The driver, who was only identified as a 25-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor wrist injuries.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.