Police: Drunk driver found looking for her boyfriend in her pajamas

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say a woman was more than twice over the legal limit for alcohol when they stopped her on Friday morning.

Sloan resident Brittany Damato, 26, was stopped around 5 a.m. after police say she was speeding.

When police spoke with her, she was in her pajamas, and claimed to have been looking for her boyfriend.

Police say Damato appeared intoxicated, and that there was an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

According to authorities, her BAC was .18 percent. Damato was accused of aggravated DWI and other vehicle and traffic-related charges.

She was taken into custody on $250 bail.