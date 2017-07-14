Police: Drunk driver found looking for her boyfriend in her pajamas

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say a woman was more than twice over the legal limit for alcohol when they stopped her on Friday morning.

Sloan resident Brittany Damato, 26, was stopped around 5 a.m. after police say she was speeding.

When police spoke with her, she was in her pajamas, and claimed to have been looking for her boyfriend.

Police say Damato appeared intoxicated, and that there was an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

According to authorities, her BAC was .18 percent. Damato was accused of aggravated DWI and other vehicle and traffic-related charges.

She was taken into custody on $250 bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s