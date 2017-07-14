Rochester day care has license suspended after leaving kid on field trip

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The parents of 55 children received a call Thursday night not to drop of their children for daycare Friday morning at Rochester Childfirst Network on South Avenue.

The child care license at Rochester Childfirst Network has been suspended by New York State after an investigation into an incident on a field trip Wednesday.

That day, 16 kids were taken to the YMCA, while another was dropped off later by a parent. However, when the group left, they counted the original head count of 16 and left, while one child remained at the YMCA. The staff was immediately alerted and turned around. The child was never left alone and is ok.

Rochester Childfirst Network did alert New York State when the incident occurred and after an investigation they were notified the state was suspending their license.

They hope to have child care back up and running next week. Meanwhile, none of the other services offered by Rochester Childfirst Network are affected.

