ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Royalton man will spend the next 15 years in prison for killing his infant son.

Dillon Hossbach was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in May.

Last year, Hossbach was accused of killing his six-month-old son Liam.

He initially told police that his son got sick, but an autopsy found the boy was a victim of trauma.