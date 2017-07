BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to book a flight, fares may be a little higher than you expect.

Delta Airlines says its passengers are paying higher fares, on average, for the first time in more than two years.

In addition, both Delta and American Airlines say they expect their fares to climb higher.

Delta says fuel and labor costs are rising again, and that, along with the strong demand for air travel, justifies raising fares.