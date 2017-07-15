Buffalo Red Cross handing out flood clean up kits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Cross is handing out clean-up kits for those impacted by this week’s flooding.
The clean-up kits include mops, buckets, gloves and more. The kits are available at the following locations Sunday, June 16th:
Lancaster Police Department, 525 Pavement Road, Lancaster
Alexander Fire Department, 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander
Attica Fire Department, 11 Water Street, Attica
Marilla Fire Department, 1950 Ave. Marilla
Kits will also be available at the Buffalo Red Cross headquarters at 786 Delaware Avenue Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.