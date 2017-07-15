Buffalo Red Cross handing out flood clean up kits

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Cross is handing out clean-up kits for those impacted by this week’s flooding.

The clean-up kits include mops, buckets, gloves and more. The kits are available at the following locations Sunday, June 16th:

Lancaster Police Department, 525 Pavement Road, Lancaster

Alexander Fire Department, 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander

Attica Fire Department, 11 Water Street, Attica

Marilla Fire Department, 1950 Ave. Marilla

Kits will also be available at the Buffalo Red Cross headquarters at 786 Delaware Avenue Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

 

 

