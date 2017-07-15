Buffalo Tiki Tours make a splash at Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It seems like every day, Buffalo is adding a new way to see the waterfront. The latest and most unique way is on a tiki tour.

A little bit of Hawaii has landed in the Outer Harbor. Buffalo Tiki Tours launched their boat tours this summer and they have certainly made a big splash. Michael Bartolotta, Co-owner of Buffalo TIki Tours, told News 4, “It went pretty crazy through friends and family really pushed it. The next thing I know, Sunday, it went ballistic!”

Although unexpected, the buzz of the new business has allowed the owners Mike and Craig to fulfill a dream they’ve had for some time. Bartolotta said, “It went viral. 80 calls an hour, the website actually crashed twice we had to move it to another server, and it was nuts, and it’s still crazy to me.”

The idea came about from numerous trips to Florida to see similar boats. On one trip, they got the boat in the water there and joked about bringing it here. When Buffalo’s water way became a hot spot, the joke turned into a reality. He shared, “We jumped on the boat, we didn’t go ten feet and I’ll never forget the driver was sitting right next to Craig and he was off to the side and he turned and looked at me and I looked at him and I just shook my head. So it’s pretty crazy that 5-6 months later it’s here.”

It’s equipped with everything from leis to pineapple cups to create a real life luau on the river. Bartolotta said, “The boat has everything from purse hook, to a stereo system to LED lighting. It also has a sink with portable water in case you need to rinse your cup out. We have a cooler on it so everything you buy at RiverWorks whether it’s a growler or a bottle of wine you can keep it in the cooler.”

Right now the business partners only have one vessel but pretty soon they plan to put another 6 person boat in the water to allow for more reservations. He said, “We’re hoping to have that boat in the water going next week Saturday, if not sometime the following week.”

