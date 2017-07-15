Joe Licata to lead Timon football, athletic department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A familiar face in western New York football is taking his talents to the sidelines.

Joe Licata, former Williamsville South and University at Buffalo football star, was named Bishop Timon-St. Jude’s athletic director and football coach late Friday night. Licata replaced Charlie Comerford who also acted as the Tigers head football coach and athletic director. Comerford resigned at the end of June after stating he was unhappy the school’s principal was not returning.

Below in the press release from Bison Timon-St. Jude:

Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School is proud to announce the appointment of Joe Licata as the Athletic Director and Head Coach of its Varsity football team.

Mr. Licata attended Williamsville South High School in Williamsville, New York, where he played both football and basketball. As a basketball player, he set the New York State Public High School Athletic Association record for career three-point field goals made with 343, and the record for three-point field goals in a game (13).

As a football player, he set the school’s career record for passing yards, and was named Buffalo News Player of the Year in 2010. In addition, Mr. Licata set numerous WNY High School records including, passing yards in game (492), passing yards in a season (2,573), passing yards in a career (6,671), touchdowns in a season (36), and touchdowns in a career (87).

Following High School, Licata received scholarship offers to play college football for Syracuse, Akron and Buffalo in addition to interest from other schools. Licata committed to the Division 1 football program at the University at Buffalo and had an extremely successful career at UB. During the 2014 season, Licata posted one of the finest passing seasons in Buffalo school history, throwing for 2,647 passing yards, and a school single-season record 29 passing touchdowns. Following his historic career at UB, Licata was signed in 2016 as an undrafted free agent quarterback by the Cincinnati Bengals.*

Mr. Licata is a graduate of the University at Buffalo (History Major), and Williamsville South High School. He also established Joe Licata Football, Inc., (http://joelicatafootball.com/), a company Joe formed to “improve the level of football in Western New York” and to help athletes reach their full potential.

“I am honored to join the historic and strong athletic tradition of competitive toughness that Timon is known for, and the opportunity to mentor and develop student-athletes in the Franciscan tradition” said Licata. Licata added “I appreciate the significance of the Athletic Director position at Timon and that I will be following in the footsteps of legendary Timon Athletic Directors such as Mel Palano, Jim Palano and Charlie Comerford.”

As to the opportunity to be the Head Coach of Timon’s Varsity football Licata expressed his passion for the game he loves in order to strengthen Timon’s football program. “I love to work with athletes who hate the term ‘good enough.’ Good enough is the enemy of great.” “With immense pride and humility, I look forward to coaching at Timon and I welcome you to join me in this team effort; don’t settle, be great” he added.

Coach Licata has already hit the ground running and intends to immediately reach out to student-athletes, parents, and other stakeholders, to implement his plans for the sports program and the football season.