Reward offered for information on Grand Island robbery suspect

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect on Grand Island.

Investigators say a man entered a Mobile Station at 1387 Love Road on Grand Island around 10 p.m. Friday. The suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money from the clerk and fled on foot toward South State Parkway. He is described as a light-skinned black male with a shaved head and was wearing gold rim mirrored sunglasses with a long-sleeve blue shirt, black bubble vest and dark jeans with red underwear and white sneakers.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 867-6161.