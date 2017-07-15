Reward offered for information on Grand Island robbery suspect

By Published:

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect on Grand Island.

Investigators say a man entered a Mobile Station at 1387 Love Road on Grand Island around 10 p.m. Friday. The suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money from the clerk and fled on foot toward South State Parkway. He is described as a light-skinned black male with a shaved head and was wearing gold rim mirrored sunglasses with a long-sleeve blue shirt, black bubble vest and dark jeans with red underwear and white sneakers.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 867-6161.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s