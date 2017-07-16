Buffalo Police investigating fatal hit and run near NFTA bus shelter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident off of Broadway and Gatchell Street.

This happened just after three in the morning on Sunday.

Accident investigators say a man, around 30 years old, was hit by an SUV that was traveling eastbound on Broadway while he was trying to cross the street.

Investigators say the victim was transported by ambulance to ECMC with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say after hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle also struck an NFTA bus shelter.

Police say they recovered an  unoccupied SUV a short time later and the vehicle is in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

