BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city served by area code 716 celebrates a grand occasion today: the area code being the same as the date.

Mayor Byron Brown plans to issue a proclamation at Noon on Sunday, at the Canalside police substation.

In 1947, Buffalo was assigned area code 716 in the North American Numbering Plan, to allow Americans to dial long distance calls directly. Buffalo is the largest city served by (716).