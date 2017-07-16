Felony charges against driver accused of DWI in Chautauqua County

MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man faces felony charges after a crash early Sunday morning.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cristopher Jones, 22, was driving east on Route 430 around 3:15 a.m., when his car went off the road. Deputies say the car hit several trees, turned over and crashed.

The passenger was brought to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania, with serious injuries; he was not identified by police.

Jones is charged with felony vehicular assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated and failing to keep right.

He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.