Felony charges against driver accused of DWI in Chautauqua County

By Published:
Map showing approximate location of crash Sunday blamed on DWI.

MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man faces felony charges after a crash early Sunday morning.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cristopher Jones, 22, was driving east on Route 430 around 3:15 a.m., when his car went off the road. Deputies say the car hit several trees, turned over and crashed.

The passenger was brought to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania, with serious injuries; he was not identified by police.

Jones is charged with felony vehicular assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated and failing to keep right.

He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s