Local artist shares her love of Buffalo in a unique way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —716 day is here and it’s a day to celebrate all the amazingness Buffalo has to offer. One local artist is sharing her love and pride for the city in a unique way.

A picture is worth a thousand words…or in this case over a thousand tweets. Lauren Krafft is a local artist whose drawing has taken the internet by storm.

Lauren told News 4, “Honestly it is still such a shock for me that all this happened because of this. I went out to dinner with my parents and I posted it thinking oh maybe I’ll get my record number of likes or whatever and then all of the sudden my notifications starting going off like crazy.”

The time-lapse video of the Queen City’s most iconic buildings and wonders went viral just last week. Since then Lauren has been bombarded with requests for more of her artwork. She said, “I actually had a woman reach out to me from South Carolina. She was a resident of Buffalo and moved out there. She actually saw my video and messaged me and asked if I could do a piece for her.”

She says the inspiration for her was easy to find, she just chose some of her favorite things around the city, including everything from the newly renovated Hotel Henry to a Duffs chicken wing. Lauren shared, “I wanted people to know what I was drawing and be able to anticipate what the next stop was and be able to like guess what was coming up.”

And looking at the intricacies of the design may have you thinking they take a while to create but Lauren says differently. She said it took her one hour to create. “The first probably 10 minutes was just mapping out everything. It took planning how to morph things into the next scene, but yeah it just took an hour or 40 minutes, it was easy.”

She even created one of our very own station that is mind blowing! Lauren is seriously gifted. She has never been formally trained but just has a way of creating art. And that’s what she plans to do with her career, just not in the way you may think. She is in school to be a dental hygienist.

She said, “In a way dental hygiene is like an art in itself. You’ll start out with someone who maybe doesn’t have the best smile, then you go in and create something beautiful and give them confidence.”

