Olympic hopeful takes silver in international boxing tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Champion boxer Wendy Casey returned home to Buffalo after competing in an international boxing tour.

You don’t want to be on the receiving end of Wendy Casey’s power punch. The national championship boxer has perhaps the strongest right hand in the world for her class.

After returning from competition in Poland and Honduras, she finally fought women with her skill set. She said, “It was really nice to get that high quality experience some of these girls have fought all over the world for several years now a couple of them are Olympians.”

And that’s where Casey says she’s headed. She has to win nationals every year- to stay on the Olympic track. At 31, the 7th grade math-teacher, turned boxer, placed silver in Poland.

She said, “So I wasn’t just training with the best in the United States, I was training with the best all over the world.” She was traveling around the world for two months straight.

She said, “The mental aspect was tougher than anything else, even though it was physically tough, doing three workouts a day, I think I missed home more than anything.”

Casey is almost a decade older than many of the women she fights against, a challenge she’s not afraid of. She said, “It’s a little bit later in life going after the Olympics, but I think that’s kind of important for people to see. It’s never too late to go achieve your dreams whether it’s in sports, or you want to open a business, or whatever it is.”

She’ll head back to Nationals in December.