Olympic hopeful takes silver in international boxing tournament

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Champion boxer Wendy Casey returned home to Buffalo after competing in an international boxing tour.

You don’t want to be on the receiving end of Wendy Casey’s power punch. The national championship boxer has perhaps the strongest right hand in the world for her class.

After returning from competition in Poland and Honduras, she finally fought women with her skill set. She said, “It was really nice to get that high quality experience some of these girls have fought all over the world for several years now a couple of them are Olympians.”

And that’s where Casey says she’s headed. She has to win nationals every year- to stay on the Olympic track. At 31, the 7th grade math-teacher, turned boxer, placed silver in Poland.

She said, “So I wasn’t just training with the best in the United States, I was training with the best all over the world.” She was traveling around the world for two months straight.

She said, “The mental aspect was tougher than anything else, even though it was physically tough, doing three workouts a day, I think I missed home more than anything.”

Casey is almost a decade older than many of the women she fights against, a challenge she’s not afraid of. She said, “It’s a little bit later in life going after the Olympics, but I think that’s kind of important for people to see. It’s never too late to go achieve your dreams whether it’s in sports, or you want to open a business, or whatever it is.”

She’ll head back to Nationals in December.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s