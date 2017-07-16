Thousands take to Cheektowaga for Pulaski Day Parade

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of people celebrated their Polish heritage on Sunday for the 77th Annual Pulaski Day Parade.

The parade took off down Harlem Road in Cheektowaga with music and dancing.

Polish Senator and Secretary of State Anna Maria Anders was named Grand Marshall for the parade.

She is the second highest ranked official from Poland to be part of the parade since World War II.

“Honestly I have traveled so much around the United States I know Polonia around the world, and the United States. I can sincerely say that I cannot remember a welcome like this,” said Anders.

M*A*S*H actress Loretta Swift was also at the parade. She is 100 percent Polish and has been a part of the Pulaski Day Parade for more than 15 years.

News 4’s Don Postles and Nalina Shapiro emceed the parade, as News 4 is a longtime sponsor of the event.