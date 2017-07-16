Woman rescued from Zoar Valley Saturday night

By Published:
Zoar Valley Recreational area, around the time Rope Rescue teams helped a woman to safety.

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman who was hiking in Zoar Valley Recreational Area Saturday night was rescued by several teams working together.

The woman had tired during the hike around 7:30 p.m., stopping around Valentine Flats, according to a member of the Gowanda Rope Rescue team.

A man who was with the woman made it to safety on his own, but the woman could not make it up the 300-foot cliff.

Gowanda and Eden Rope Rescue teams worked together to bring the woman to safety.

No names were released, and no one was hurt.

