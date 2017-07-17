3 jailed after police respond to Jamestown apartment

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people have been arrested after Jamestown Police found heroin, cocaine and two loaded handguns in a Jamestown apartment early Thursday morning.

Juan Tufino Jr, 26, and Sasha L. Montanez, 30, both of Jamestown, were arrested on weapons and drug charges. Police were originally responding to a report that an individual was pointing a gun at someone, before receiving a search warrant.

During the search, police say they found Tufino hiding in a back bedroom, where he has a valid order of protection issued by Jamestown City Court barring him from being near the residence. The police then turned up the large quantity of illegal narcotics and guns, as well as drug paraphernalia, they say.

Montanez is a tenant at the residence.

Jean C. Jimenez Camacho, 27, of Jamestown was also arrested after police say he fled them when they showed up to the scene. As of Monday, it is not known if he is connected to the drug and weapons charges.

All three are being held in Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment.