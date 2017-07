FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crash in Cattaraugus County hospitalized five people, including three children on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a pickup truck on Route 98 struck a parked car around 4:30 p.m. Two kids were in the van.

According to officials, the truck also hit two adults and a child that were in front of a yard sale near the van.

The adults were taken to ECMC, while the kids were taken to Women & Children’s Hospital.

It is not clear if the driver of the truck will face charges.