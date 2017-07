NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Aquarium of Niagara has welcomed a new harbor seal pup for the first time in 30 years.

The pup was born just after midnight Thursday to eight-year-old Zoey.

“It is such an amazing experience to see mom and pup begin to bond immediately after birth,” Richelle Swem, Curator of Animal Care, said. “Gender will be determined during a veterinarian examination in the coming weeks.”

Zoey has been at the aquarium since 2012.