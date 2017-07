CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are looking for someone they say robbed a Sunoco station in Cheektowaga.

The store, located at 4401 Union Rd., was robbed shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the robbery suspect showed a semi-automatic, shoulder-slung weapon.

After the robbery, police say the suspect got into a dark-colored mini-van with long vertical tail lights and went south on Union.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Det. Crean at (716) 686-3507.