BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those who have been craving a Chick-fil-A sandwich, without driving out of state, can breath a sigh of relief.

The company announced that new restaurants will be coming to Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Plattsburgh.

The restaurants will open in either 2018 or 2019.

Back in May, a sign appeared in Sanborn, indicating that a new restaurant was coming to western New York.

