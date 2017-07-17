Family seeks answers in fatal hit and run accident

Related Coverage Buffalo Police investigating fatal hit and run on east side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Family and friends are remembering the 31 year old man who is the latest victim of a deadly hit and run in Buffalo.

The family of Brandyn Mallory says he was walking home when he was struck Sunday morning on Broadway.

Police say they have recovered the SUV they believe was involved. Buffalo Police are investigating at least four hit and run crashes this year, three of them fatal.

Mallory’s family tells us they are desperate for answers. They haven’t heard from the Buffalo Police Department since his death. Now, they’re asking the community to come forward.

They say someone knows who is responsible for taking Mallory’s life.

Robin Hatton said, “My son didn’t deserve this. He was a good kid. He didn’t bother anybody. He had a good heart.”

She says her son was walking home from a bar in downtown Buffalo when he was hit and killed. His family arrived at the hospital Sunday morning, but it was too late:

Brandyn’s Aunt, Sayonara Hunter said, “The description of the accident was horrific. I was told its something you only see in the movies.”

Mallory was a truck driver, picking up extra work to save money for his fiance, and baby due this November.

Hatton said, “He never had a bad streak in his body. Not one. He was just a good boy.”

This happened in a busy intersection. An accident that Mallory’s family believes was probably seen by many. Hunter said, “Do the human and moral thing, come forward. Or anybody with any information come forward. Help us. We need closure.” They now want to hear from local leaders about the status of their investigation.

Hatton said, “The police have not reached out to me about anything. My son has been dead 24 hours they haven’t called me. I haven’t heard anything.”

District Attorney, John Flynn calls this recent spike in hit and runs “disturbing.” He has a message for those who leave the scene of a deadly accident:

Flynn said, “These investigations take time. We are are pursuing these investigations aggressively. And I m not going to stop until I find out who did it.”

We checked in with the Buffalo Police Department. They’re not officially releasing the name of the victim at this time. They say the investigation is active.

There will be a vigil for Mallory Tuesday night at the site of where this accident happened at 7PM.