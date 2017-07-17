Foreigner to perform with Williamsville East H.S. Choir

The entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local high school choir will be performing with Foreigner during their stop at Darien Lake on July 21.

To help them perform their hit song “I Want to Know What Love Is,” the rock band will be singing on stage with the Williamsville East High School Choir.

$500 is being donated by Foreigner to the school’s high school chorus program.

In 2012, the band performed the same song at Artpark, in Lewiston, with a choir from Medina High School.

