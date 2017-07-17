Former Sabres defenseman Brian Campbell to retire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An NHL player who started, and spent much of his career, in Buffalo, is retiring.

The Chicago Blackhawks, whom he most recently played for, tweeted on Monday morning that Brian Campbell was retiring.

Campbell, 38, was drafted by the Sabres for the 1999-2000 season, and he remained with the team through the 2007-08 season.

Following his time in Buffalo, Campbell played one season with the San Jose Sharks before joining the Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers.

The Blackhawks say Campbell’s next career move will be in the team’s business operations department.

“I’m excited to transition into the next step in both my professional career and life,” Campbell said. “I’m grateful to the countless number of teammates, coaches, team staff and fans that I have crossed paths with throughout my playing career in Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose. The Blackhawks organization has allowed me to take on this challenge and I’m thankful for this new opportunity.”

