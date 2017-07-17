Girls Scouts to roll out cyber security badges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It seems like every other week, we hear about a new cyber security data breach.

Many of us try to change our passwords after we hear about one, but what about getting ahead of the tech threats?

The Girls Scouts want to do that.

In addition to learning about financial security and first aid, young girls across the country will be able to learn about online threats and how to protect themselves.

Girl Scouts is rolling out 18 new cyber security badges.

“I’m very, very excited about this,” Junior Girl Scout Jaylah Bell said.

The new badges will be available to girls in kindergarten, all the way up to the twelfth grade. They’ll learn about data privacy, how to write codes, create and work around firewalls, and how to deal with cyberbullies.

The badges are also designed to encourage girls to pursue a career in cyber security.

Judy Cranston, the CEO of the Girls Scouts of Western New York, believes there will be a lot of opportunities in this field in the future.

“One study said that there was going to be 3.5 million unfilled jobs by the year 2021,” Cranston said. “So, there’s a great opportunity out there and it’s a well-paying field. So, we want our girls to be right there.”

The new badges will be available in 2018. When the programs roll out, local troop leaders will teach the girls the content. Then, over time, they will be able to acquire the badges one-by-one.