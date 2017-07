HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Gaming on South Park Avenue was evacuated Monday night following a called-in bomb threat.

The casino issued the following statement Monday.

Hamburg Gaming is working with law-enforcement authorities regarding a called-in bomb threat this evening that prompted a safe and orderly evacuation of all staff and patrons from the facility as a precaution. We thank our patrons for their patience and will reopen when advised by law enforcement.