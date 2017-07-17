Judge orders Gov. Cuomo, mental health commissioner to stop movement of psych center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, it was announced that Judge Catherine Panepinto issued a temporary restraining order against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Mental Health Commissioner Ann Marie Sullivan from doing work to move the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center.

The order comes after both the State Assembly and Senate passed a bill to block the merger of the center with the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. Panepinto also ordered Cuomo to not veto that legislation.

MORE | See the order here.

See why the idea of merging the centers has caused debate here.