Lancaster man charged with impersonating police officer

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lancaster man is facing charges after pretending that he was a police officer during a weekend traffic stop.

James J. Ward, 46, of Lancaster, has been charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer.

According to Lancaster Police, Ward told officers he was a police officer during a traffic stop, and produced badges and identification cards stating that he was an officer.

Ward is not a police officer.

At the time of the traffic stop, Ward was driving a blue 2014 Chevy Silverado pick-up. Officers also found a red flashing dash light that may have been used by Ward.

Police believe Ward may have used this equipment to portray himself as a police officer. He also made statements that he travels extensively throughout New York State and neighboring states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department,  Lt. Rozler at 683-2800 ext. 105.

 

