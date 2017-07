BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was hospitalized following a shooting on Marshall St. Monday morning.

Buffalo police say a passerby found the man around 8:50 a.m.

The man, who was only identified as being in his late 20s, is in critical condition at ECMC.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident can call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.