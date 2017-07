BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday, July 17 is World Emoji Day.

Anyone with a smartphone or a social media account will recognize these fun, little pictures, which replace words to help set a tone while sending texts, tweets or other electronic messages.

The first ever emoji was created all the way back in 1999 by Japanese artist Shigetaka Kurita.

The original emojis were all made on a 12×12, 144-pixel grid.

Since it’s inception, many others have interpreted, redesigned and reinvented the pictures.