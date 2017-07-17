Price of gas in Buffalo lower than state average

By Published:
FILE - In this April 6, 2015 file photo, Lucy Perez, of Charlotte, N.C., pumps gas at a station. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas has gone down one cent from last week, to $2.25/gallon, according to AAA.

In New York, the average price is $2.41/gallon, which is also one cent less than it was last week.

Locally, in Buffalo, the average price has not changed since last week, remaining at $2.34/gallon.

“It appears gas prices may have started leveling out,” AAA says. “According to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report for the week ending on July 7, gasoline demand did not hit an all-time high last week, but it did reach a ‘top 5’ milestone.”

