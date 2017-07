BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County brought in a young retriever mix named Gaston on Monday.

Gaston is 1.5 years old and a recent graduate of the Pups in the Pen program at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

If you’re interested in adopting him, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.