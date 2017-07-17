Two sisters arrested for leaving children alone in Lego Store

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Two sisters are arrested after allegedly leaving their two children unattended in the Lego Store at Eastview Mall Sunday.

Yaquelina Rosario De Hernandez, 54, and Francisca Lopez, 48, are accused of leaving their two children, ages 7 and 9, in the store for approximately two hours while they shopped inside the mall.

According the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, store employees contacted Mall Security after observing the children unsupervised for 20 to 30 minutes. They say the children did not know where their mothers were shopping and had no way of contacting them. Lopez and Rosario de Hernandez were paged several times over the loud speaker, but did not respond. They eventually returned to the store to retrieve their children.

The mothers are charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and issued appearance tickets. They will appear in Victor Town Court at a later date.

This is the second time this month a mother was arrested for leaving their child alone in Eastview’s Lego Store.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station in Rochester.