Two sisters arrested for leaving children alone in Lego Store

Abbey Noble Published:

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Two sisters are arrested after allegedly leaving their two children unattended in the Lego Store at Eastview Mall Sunday.

Yaquelina Rosario De Hernandez, 54, and Francisca Lopez, 48, are accused of leaving their two children, ages 7 and 9, in the store for approximately two hours while they shopped inside the mall.

According the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, store employees contacted Mall Security after observing the children unsupervised for 20 to 30 minutes. They say the children did not know where their mothers were shopping and had no way of contacting them. Lopez and Rosario de Hernandez were paged several times over the loud speaker, but did not respond. They eventually returned to the store to retrieve their children.

The mothers are charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and issued appearance tickets. They will appear in Victor Town Court at a later date.

This is the second time this month a mother was arrested for leaving their child alone in Eastview’s Lego Store.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station in Rochester.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s